Two kilograms of explosives defused by CRPF in Sukma

CRPF jawans at work (Representational Image) CRPF jawans at work (Representational Image)

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday defused two kilograms of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near Polampalli village of the Sukma district.

The 223 battalion of the CRPF detected and defused IED with command wire which was placed by the Naxalites.

During the search operation, a sniffer dog got bitten by a snake and was later rushed to a hospital in Sukma for treatment.

