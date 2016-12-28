Two killed, two injured in fire at Sun Pharma unit in Ahmednagar

When contacted, the company confirmed the incident, saying a fire broke out during an excavation work at the facility leading to the casualties. (Representational image. Source: ANI) When contacted, the company confirmed the incident, saying a fire broke out during an excavation work at the facility leading to the casualties. (Representational image. Source: ANI)

Two persons were killed and two others injured in a blast at a pharma unit in Ahmednagar district today, police said.

The incident happened at the Sun Pharma unit in MIDC Ahmednagar area, police said. The cause of the blast was not yet known, they added.

When contacted, the company confirmed the incident, saying a fire broke out during an excavation work at the facility leading to the casualties.

Four workmen were injured in the incident and rushed to a nearby hospital, but two of them succumbed to burn injuries, it said, adding both the injured are responding well to the treatment. The company also promised all support to the families.

The unit in Ahmednagar MIDC manufactures APIs or active pharmaceutical ingredients which are used in formulations.

“There is no loss of production at Ahmednagar factory on account of this incident,” the statement said, adding the company is investigating the matter with help of enforcement agencies.