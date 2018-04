The hilly regions in Uttarakhand are highly prone to landslides. (Source-ANI Twitter) The hilly regions in Uttarakhand are highly prone to landslides. (Source-ANI Twitter)

At least two people were killed and three injured in a landslide incident that took place at National Highway – 58 in Devprayag town of Uttarakhand. While several others are feared trapped, rescue operations are underway.

More details awaited

