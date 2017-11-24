Two killed, seven injured in quarry mishap in Kerala

The condition of two of the injured, admitted to the medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, is stated to be serious. (Representational image) The condition of two of the injured, admitted to the medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, is stated to be serious. (Representational image)

Two labourers were on Friday killed and at least seven others injured when a portion of a granite quarry caved in at Marayamuttam in Neyyattinkara, a nearby suburb, police said. The deceased were identified as Binil Kumar (23) and Satheesh, they added. The condition of two of the injured, admitted to the medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, is stated to be serious, police said.

According to locals, the mishap happened when a portion of the quarry collapsed during mining. About 20 labourers, including migrants, were working at the privately-owned quarry, when the tragedy occurred, they said. More people are suspected to be trapped beneath the piles of rocks, the locals added.

All the injured were rushed to the government medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram and the taluk hospital in Neyyattinkara. Meanwhile, medical college authorities said treatment including surgery and implants would be given free of cost to all the injured.

