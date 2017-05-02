Two killed in tractor accident in Bihar

Eknar Village in Nawada district of Bihar where the accident occurred. (Source: Google Maps) Eknar Village in Nawada district of Bihar where the accident occurred. (Source: Google Maps)

Two persons were killed and as many others injured when the tractor in which they were travelling overturned in Bihar’s Nawada district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Eknar village last night as the driver of the speeding tractor lost control over the vehicle and it overturned trapping the four occupants under its body as a result two of them died on the spot, while two labourers, both from Ranchi were injured, Hisua police station in-charge Sanjay Kumar said.

The victims, identified as Jaina Rajbanshi (21) and Chitawan Rajbandhi (22), hailed from Eknar village, the police officer added.

