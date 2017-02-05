Two killed in road mishap in Andhra Pradesh

Two persons were today killed and another injured in a freak road mishap involving a city bus and a motorbike here, police said. The accident took place on the beach road near Appu Ghar, a senior official of MVP Colony Police Station said.

Three youth were riding on a motorbike and tried to overtake an auto-rickshaw and a city bus. In the process, the handlebar of the motorbike got stuck in a portion of the bus and one of the pillion riders jumped off the two-wheeler, he said.

The two others, including the rider, fell off the bike and were crushed under the back wheel of the bus, said the officer, adding the duo died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Vasupalli Raju (28) and Marupalli Naveen (26). We suspect that Raju, who was driving, may have consumed alcohol, he added.

A case was registered in this regard. Their bodies were handed to the kin after post mortem, police said.