Two killed in road accident in Khagaria

A man and his son were on Sunday killed when a truck crashed into their roadside makeshift tea stall in Bihar’s Khagaria district, the police said.

The incident occurred on the Khagaria-Bhagalpur Nnational Highway near Satishnagar at about 4 am when the truck driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the tea stall killing the two persons sitting there, they said. The deceased were identified as Vibhuti Mandal (65) and his son Badal Mandal (35) who died on the spot.

The driver of the truck fled, but the truck was seized. The local people blocked the NH for about four hours along with the bodies in protest against the incident.

The blockade was lifted after an assurance was given to the people for payment of ex-gratia to the families of those killed in the incident, the police said.

