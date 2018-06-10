Follow Us:
Sunday, June 10, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Sunday EYE
  • Two killed in road accident in Khagaria

Two killed in road accident in Khagaria

The blockade was lifted after an assurance was given to the people for payment of ex-gratia to the families of those killed in the incident, the police said.

By: PTI | Khagaria | Published: June 10, 2018 2:39:35 pm
Top News

A man and his son were on Sunday killed when a truck crashed into their roadside makeshift tea stall in Bihar’s Khagaria district, the police said.

The incident occurred on the Khagaria-Bhagalpur Nnational Highway near Satishnagar at about 4 am when the truck driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the tea stall killing the two persons sitting there, they said. The deceased were identified as Vibhuti Mandal (65) and his son Badal Mandal (35) who died on the spot.

The driver of the truck fled, but the truck was seized. The local people blocked the NH for about four hours along with the bodies in protest against the incident.

The blockade was lifted after an assurance was given to the people for payment of ex-gratia to the families of those killed in the incident, the police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now