Two killed in Noida as bike hits truck

Two residents of Jewar tehsil in Gautam Buddha Nagar district died after the motorcycle they were travelling on ran into into a truck. While Dheeraj, 12, died on the spot, his cousin Sukhveer, 20, was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said. Police said the incident took place at 7 am Friday. “They were returning home from a local market when the accident took place. Sukhveer used to work as a mechanic in Jewar and Dheeraj was a Class VIII student at a government school,” said Rajpal Tomar, SHO, Jewar police station.

The driver of the truck abandoned the vehicle and managed to flee, police said, adding that they have launched a search to track down the driver and the owner of the vehicle.

