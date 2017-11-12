Two killed in Muzaffarnagar road accident

Deepak (24) and Naresh (26) were on their way to Ghaziabad from Haridwar when their bike collided in Sindhawli bypass, police said (Google Maps) Deepak (24) and Naresh (26) were on their way to Ghaziabad from Haridwar when their bike collided in Sindhawli bypass, police said (Google Maps)

Two motorcycle-borne youths were killed by a speedy truck on Delhi-Haridwar National Highway in the district, police said Sunday. Deepak (24) and Naresh (26) were on their way to Ghaziabad from Haridwar when their bike collided in Sindhawli bypass, they said.

The truck driver escaped from the spot after the incident, the police said, adding heavy fog was the reason behind the accident.

