Two killed in Manipur militant attack

Two labourers were killed after suspected People’s Liberation Army (PLA) militants attacked a General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) vehicle at Beheng along the India-Myammar border in Manipur’s Churachandpur district. The two locals, Ginlam, 57, and Lallianmang, 40, were working on the Imphal-Tiddim road that GREF, a border roads organisation, is building. Ginlam is survived by his wife and six children and Lallianmang by his wife and four children.

The labourers were returning after finishing some work when suspected the militants set off three IEDs targeting the vehicle from a nearby canal. The Army said that at least 10 PLA militants were involved. After the IED explosions, the militants fired a grenade and 60 to 65 rounds. It added that the militants are suspected to have fled across the border.

This is the first such incident since Manipur’s first BJP-led government took office. Two Army convoys have been attacked in Manipur’s Chandel district over the last three years.

