Two killed in Jharkhand

As heavy rain lashed Jharkhand, life was thrown out of gear in most parts of the state on Tuesday. Two persons reportedly died in Govind Nagar under Ratu police station area after a tree fell on them, while the duo was travelling in an auto-rickshaw. Schools will remain shut in Ranchi on Wednesday.

Most roads were damaged at various places in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Dhanbad, restricting movement in the area.

Efforts were on to restore the diversion on National Highway-33 in East Singhbhum, connecting Jharkhand to West Bengal.

