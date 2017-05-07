Two killed in bus-tractor collision

Two persons were killed while over half-a-dozen others were injured when a bus carrying a marriage party rammed into a tractor-trolley near Jamhaura village at Lakhimpur Kheri (UP).

The deceased were identified as 45-year-old Rajendra and Ramjit, 36, police said.

Neemgaon police, Dial-100 personnel and local villagers rushed to the spot soon after the accident last night, they said

The injured were admitted to the district hospital and the condition of three was stated to be serious, police said.

The errant tractor driver fled the spot after the accident.

