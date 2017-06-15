Two killed in blast at ammunition factory in Pune

Pune ammunition factory blast: Two killed while shifting explosives at Khadki Ordnance Factory. Pune ammunition factory blast: Two killed while shifting explosives at Khadki Ordnance Factory.

Two workers were killed in an explosion at Khadki Ammunition Factory in Pune on Thursday morning while transferring explosives from one place to the other. The blast took place where initiator fuses are manufactured. The two deceased workers have been identified as Ashok Dubal (52) and Marya Rock (48), both permanent workers of the factory.

“The accident took place in F2 section of the factory, where explosive fuses used for initiating secondary explosives are manufactured. The blast took place around 9.20 am when the two workers transferring the explosives in a box from one place to another. These explosives are very sensitive and can be triggered by any small change in pressure or temperature,” said an officer from the AFK.

The official added, “The two, who sustained very severe burn injuries were rushed to the factory hospital but were declared dead on arrival.”

The AFK is one of the key factories of the Ordnance Factory Board, which manufactures bullets, shells, fuses and mines.

