Two killed in accident

Two persons died and one injured when their van collided with a lorry, police said on Sunday. The van was carrying oxygen cylinders and was proceeding from Tiruchirappalli to a hospital when it dashed against a lorry at Thanjavur Vilar by-pass road late last night, police said.

The deceased were identified as Munusamy(35) and Agasthiyan (30).

The van driver Baskaran, who suffered serious injuries, was admitted to Thanjavur medical college hospital.