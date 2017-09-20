Two killed as car falls into deep gorge on J&K highway

In another accident, two people were killed and two others injured when a Maruti Alto skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge. (File) In another accident, two people were killed and two others injured when a Maruti Alto skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge. (File)

Two real brothers were among four people killed when a Maruti Alto car skidded off the road and fell into a 400 ft deep gorge near Ramban on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday.The ill-fated car was on way to Jammu from Banihal side, police said, adding that cause of accident is being ascertained. Two of the deceased have been identified as Samash Khan and Nazir Khan, both Gujjar Basti in Jammu.

The police immediately swung into action after hearing about the accident and launched rescue operation. However, the four people had died on the spot.

