Two killed as building collapses in Kota

Source: Google Map Source: Google Map

Two women were killed after a two-storey residential building collapsed in Vasundhra Vihar colony of the city, police said on Tuesday. The bodies were recovered late last night from the debris and were handed over to family members after postmortem this morning.

The building collapsed at 7 pm yesterday. The deceased were identified as Chandra Kala Jain (52), and Santosh Mali (45). About 40 rescue personnel and two JCB machines were engaged in the rescue operation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App