Follow Us:
Saturday, April 21, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Two killed, 4 injured in jeep-truck collision

Two killed, 4 injured in jeep-truck collision

The deceased were identified as Nanda Gari (45) and Naksha (4), he said. The injured were referred to Vadodara in neighbouring Gujarat after initial treatment at Meghnagar, Antarvelia police post in-charge Rajendra Sharma said.

By: PTI | Jhabua | Published: April 21, 2018 4:44:57 pm
jeep-truck collision The truck driver escaped from the spot along with his vehicle after the mishap. (Representational)
Top News

Two persons, including a child, were killed and four others injured when the jeep they were travelling in collided with a truck near here in the early hours of on Saturday, a police official said. The mishap took place on Meghnagar-Jhabua road near Antarvelia village in the district. The jeep occupants belonged to two families and were returning to their village Madrani after taking part in a marriage function at Ranapur in Jhabua district, Antarvelia police post in-charge Rajendra Sharma said.

The deceased were identified as Nanda Gari (45) and Naksha (4), he said. The injured were referred to Vadodara in neighbouring Gujarat after initial treatment at Meghnagar, he said. The truck driver escaped from the spot along with his vehicle after the mishap, Sharma added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now