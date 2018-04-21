Two killed, 4 injured in jeep-truck collision

The truck driver escaped from the spot along with his vehicle after the mishap. (Representational) The truck driver escaped from the spot along with his vehicle after the mishap. (Representational)

Two persons, including a child, were killed and four others injured when the jeep they were travelling in collided with a truck near here in the early hours of on Saturday, a police official said. The mishap took place on Meghnagar-Jhabua road near Antarvelia village in the district. The jeep occupants belonged to two families and were returning to their village Madrani after taking part in a marriage function at Ranapur in Jhabua district, Antarvelia police post in-charge Rajendra Sharma said.

The deceased were identified as Nanda Gari (45) and Naksha (4), he said. The injured were referred to Vadodara in neighbouring Gujarat after initial treatment at Meghnagar, he said. The truck driver escaped from the spot along with his vehicle after the mishap, Sharma added.

