Two killed, 35 hurt as mini-truck overturns in Nashik district

Two persons, including a boy were on Tuesday killed and 35 others injured, when the mini-truck they were travelling in, overturned on the Mumbai-Agra national highway, police said.

The mini-truck, carrying a marriage party, overturned near Waldevi-Bridge at Wadivhare village this afternoon, a senior police official said.

The deceased have been identified as Gopal Pawar (25) and Kartik Mali (5).

The driver lost control over the vehicle after which it skidded off the road and overturned, he said, adding the injured were admitted to the Nashik civil hospital.

In a separate incident, a 26-year-old bridegroom Nilesh Dhivare was killed in a road mishap last night at Nashik, police said.

