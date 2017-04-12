Two juveniles, three others held for murdering food vendor in west Delhi

Three persons and their two juvenile accomplices were on Tuesday held for murdering a food vendor after he refused to serve them ‘golgappa’, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the accused Vikkey, Anil, Beenu and the two juveniles, all residents of Mangolpuri area in west Delhi, were apprehended from their hideouts in the area.

“They attacked Raju, 24, a golgappa vendor late on Sunday late night when he was returning home in Mangolpuri I-block. They stopped him and asked him to serve them ‘golgappas’ but when he refused saying they were finished, they attacked him with knives,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police M.N. Tiwari.

Raju succumbed to his injuries later in a hospital, police said.

