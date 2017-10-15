Two juveniles among four held for pelting stone on Australian cricket team bus in Guwahati

They have been arrested under Sections 336, 427, 307 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational Photo) They have been arrested under Sections 336, 427, 307 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational Photo)

Five days after an incident of stone-pelting on the bus of the visiting Australian cricket team had hit headlines across the world, the Guwahati Police on Sunday morning arrested four persons, with Assam Police chief Mukesh Sahay admitting that they had learnt a lesson from the incident. Two of those arrested are juveniles.

“The Guwahati City Police have arrested four persons in connection with the incident of pelting a stone at the bus in which the visiting Australian cricket team was returning to their hotel here on the night of October 10 after a match with India. Two of the four are juveniles,” Assam DGP Sahay said in Guwahati on Sunday.

The two adults whose names have been released by the police are Manoj Medhi and Mantu Kalita, and both are Class XII students of a local school in the Assam capital. The police have not released names of the two juveniles whose cases would be handled separately by the Juvenile Justice Board. They have been arrested under Sections 336, 427, 307 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code.

DGP Sahay said the four persons had watched the India-Australia match on a mobile phone and after having consumed liquor that they had bought from a shop nearby, decided to throw a stone at the bus transporting the Australian team in order to avenge the crushing defeat that the home team suffered in their hands.

“Accordingly, while they waited on the verandah of a shop on the route that they knew the Australian team would take, one of them who has been identified as Manoj Medhi, threw the stone, a big one, that hit and smashed a window pane of the bus,” the DGP said. The incident had occurred at a place called Bamunpara as the bus, which had police vehicles escorting it both in the front and back, was travelling from the new Assam Cricket Association stadium at Barshapara to the Radisson Blue hotel.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Hiren Chandra Nath on the other hand said all the four persons were heavily drunk. “All the four youths were heavily drunk. They (had) consumed hard drinks in a nearby field. Police have recovered empty bottles and disposable glasses from the place of occurrence as led by one of the accused,” he said.

Earlier, even as the incident had hit headlines across the world, the police had arrested two persons on suspicion that they were the culprits. But DGP Sahay on Sunday said those two would be discharged according to provisions of the law after there was enough evidence to prove that it were four other youth who had done the “mischief.”

“It was indeed one incident that had brought a lot of shame for the country and embarrassed us a lot. But I must congratulate the Guwahati Police for having worked hard to nab the real culprits responsible for the mischief,” the DGP said. He also said that though “adequate” security arrangements were made for the visiting cricket team, the police have learnt a lesson from the incident.

