Two jawans injured in blast, accidental fire in Poonch, Rajouri

"An anti-personnel mine exploded in the forward area in Poonch today in which one jawan suffered injury," an Army officer said. The injured jawan has been hospitalised.

By: PTI | Jammu | Published:August 2, 2017 12:21 am
mine blast in Kashmir, Mine blast in Pooch, Mine balst in Jammu news, jawans injured in Kashmir, India news, national news Another jawan was injured when his service rifle accidentally went off in Rajouri district, he said, adding that the injured was undergoing treatment at a hospital.
An Army jawan was on Tuesday injured in a mine blast in the border belt of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. “An anti-personnel mine exploded in the forward area in Poonch today in which one jawan suffered injury,” an Army officer said.

The injured jawan has been hospitalised. Another jawan was injured when his service rifle accidentally went off in Rajouri district, he said, adding that the injured was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

