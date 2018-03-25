Two Jaish militants killed in Anantnag encounter

Local residents and police clash in Anantnag. (Shuaib Masoodi) Local residents and police clash in Anantnag. (Shuaib Masoodi)

Two Pakistani militants affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammad have been killed in an operation at Shastragam village in Dooru area of Anantnag district. Police and Army had launched an operation after receiving inputs about a group of militants hiding in the village on Friday evening. An encounter broke out as security forces were conducting searches and firing continued through the night with the operation ending on Saturday morning.

“I think we have prevented an attack (by killing them),” Inspector General of Police S P Pani told The Indian Express.

The seizures made from the spot and other incriminating materials collected so far confirmed that the killed militants were part of the JeM, an official said. “Preliminary probe suggests that both the terrorists are foreign terrorists from Pakistan,” the official said, adding that the operation ended without any collateral damage.

Meanwhile, masked youngsters did not allow vehicles to ply on the national highway near Lower Munda as rumours spread about the death of a local militant, Asif Malik (23), in the encounter, along with a foreigner. Shopkeepers at Lower Munda and Verinag observed shutdown against the rumoured killing.

People started arriving at the house of Malik’s father, Mohammad Naseem, as the rumours spread. “My uncle and cousin were taken by the police for identification. The body which was shown to us didn’t belong to Asif,’’ his cousin Ashiq Ahmad said. “Now we have also conveyed to villagers that Asif is not among the dead militants.”

People gathered in Malik’s courtyard then started dispersing. “The body which was shown to us doesn’t belong to our brother,” his brother Azhar said.

