Two ‘ISIS- inspired’ youths in 10-day police custody for planning ‘lone-wolf’ terror attack

Two suspected ISIS-inspired youths, arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad for allegedly planning to target a synagogue in Ahmedabad, were on Thursday sent to 10-day custody. A special court in Ankaleshwar, Bharuch district, has remanded them in ATS custody till November 6 for further investigation.

The ATS on Wednesday arrested Ubed Ahmed Mirza (29), a criminal lawyer, and his associate Kasim Stimberwala (31), an echo-cardiogram technician, for planning ISIS-style “lone-wolf” terror attack on the synagogue located in Khamasa, Ahmedabad.

The FIR states that the Surat-based duo were “guided” by Abdullah el-Faisal, a radical preacher currently in Jamaica who has been involved in propagating the ideology of al-Qaeda and then ISIS. According to the FIR, electronic evidences have proved that they were in constant touch with Faisal, convicted for acts like inciting killings of the Jews, the Hindus and Americans.

The ATS produced the duo before additional chief judicial magistrate R D Mehta and sought a 14-day remand for further investigation.

While seeking remand the ATS wrote in its application that their custody is required to probe if they are “involved with any national or international terror organisation,” “who all are involved with these two accused”, “whether they purchased any fire arms” among others.

Defence lawyer Jamir Shaikh opposed the remand application saying that both the accused have allegedly been under surveillance since 2014. He argued, “The ATS has found everything based on which the two were arrested and subsequently FIR was registered. Therefore, there is no need to seek further remand.” He also questioned jurisdiction of the court.

