Two IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan 

Two IPS officers were transferred and one RAS officer was put under Awaiting Posting Orders status in Rajasthan. Akhilesh Kumar, who was posted as the SP in Sikar was shifted to Anti-Corruption Bureau as the SP, while DCP Jodhpur East Rathod Vinit Kumar was transferred to Sikar as the SP.

DCP (Headquarters and Traffic) Jodhpur Police Commissionerate Vikas Kumar will hold the additional charge of the DCP (West) Jodhpur till next orders. RAS officer and Additional District Collector Sikar Narendra Kumar was removed from his post and put under the APO status.

The transfer orders were issued by the Department of Personnel of the state government last night.

