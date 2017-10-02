Two injured in police firing during tazia procession in Gujarat

The police commissioner said he also rushed to the spot and camped in the area till 4.30 am on Monday to monitor the situation, which was under control. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey/File) The police commissioner said he also rushed to the spot and camped in the area till 4.30 am on Monday to monitor the situation, which was under control. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Two persons were injured here in police firing during the tazia immersion procession on the occasion of Muharram around midnight, an official said on Monday. As the procession was passing through the Panigate area, some members from two different communities allegedly hurled abuses and threw stones at each other, Vadodara’s police commissioner Manoj Shashidhar said.

A police official present on the spot fired two rounds to disperse the mob and and immediately brought the situation under control, he said.

Two persons were injured in firing. They were taken to a hospital where they were stated to be out of danger, he said.

The police commissioner said he also rushed to the spot and camped in the area till 4.30 am on Monday to monitor the situation, which was under control.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App