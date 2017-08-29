Two injured in group clash in Muzaffarnagar

Security has been tightened in the area and police personnel has been deployed Security has been tightened in the area and police personnel has been deployed

Two students were injured and three bikes were burnt in a clash between groups that broke out after a girl was allegedly eve-teased at Bihari village in Muzaffarnagar, the police said on Tuesday. The injured, who were shot at, are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Muzaffarnagar. The last evening clash was between groups from Bhadoda and Moghpur villages under the Sikheda Police Station, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ombir Singh said.

The police have registered a case against several people. The girl was allegedly eve-teased when she was going with her brother on a bike to college, the officer said. The brother was beaten up when he opposed the alleged eve teasers, he said. Following the incident, groups from either side gathered at the spot and fired on each other. The situation was brought under control by a police team, Singh said.

Security has been tightened in the area and police personnel has been deployed, the SP said. In another incident, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly eve-teased by two men when she was returning from her tuition in the Civil Line area here yesterday, the police said. A case has been registered in the matter. The accused are at large, they said.

