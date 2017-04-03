Two injured in as many explosions in house in Uttar Pradesh village

Two persons were on Monday injured in as many explosions in a house in Pankhwada village at Hapur, police said.

The explosions took place on the first floor of a two-storey building this afternoon in which the house owner, Suleiman (25), and another person were injured, they said.

The locals gathered at the spot after the explosions and caught three persons who were trying to escape from the house with some items in suspicious circumstances, police said.

They were later handed over to police.

Suleiman, who lost his hand in the explosion, was rushed to a hospital from where he was refereed to a Meerut hospital, they said.

On receiving information about the incident, senior police officers and forensic teams reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident, police said.

Bomb disposal squad and Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) officials also reached the spot, they said.

Superintendent of Police Hemant Kotiyal said the matter is being probed.

