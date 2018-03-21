Maharashtra: Two injured in a parcel blast in Ahmednagar

Police team at the courier company office in Ahmednagar (Express photo) Police team at the courier company office in Ahmednagar (Express photo)

Two people were injured after the blast of a package in the courier driver office in Ahmednagar late on Tuesday night. The primary probe has revealed that the package was addressed to a Pune resident Sanjay Nahar, who runs a social organisation, which works for the welfare of communities from the border areas of the country.

As per the information given by Ahmednagar district police, the incident took place around 10 pm in the office of Maruti Courier Company located in Maliwada area in Ahmednagar city, when a staffer was handling the package. The package suddenly went off and two of the three staffers present in the office were injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are currently under treatment for injuries. The blast was of high intensity and was heard in nearby buildings.

A senior officer from Ahmednagar district police told Express, “The parcel was handed over to the office by a person around evening to be delivered to Sanjay Nahar, who is based in Pune. Our team is speaking to Nahar and working on various clues that are available. At this stage, it would be premature to speak about the motive and possible suspects we are probing into.”

When contacted Nahar said,”I have received a call from Ahmednagar and some other agencies too. A police team will soon be speaking to me. I will avoid saying anything more till the time probe brings out more facts.”

Teams from the state Anti Terrorism Squad and intelligence agencies are currently looking into the case along with the local police.

