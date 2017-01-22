Two Indians arrested from Nepal for ATM fraud

Two Indian nationals have been arrested by Nepal police here on charges of stealing money from bank accounts of many people, after forging debit cards and hacking their ATM pin.

Police arrested Iqtedar Khan (23) from Chandigarh and Niranjan Mehta (33) from Delhi from the capital’s tourist hub, Thamel, on January 12, after examining CCTV footage from multiple ATM booths in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Nepal Police’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) had swung into action after receiving numerous complaints from the public that they lost balance from their bank accounts though they did not withdrawn any money, the Himalayan Times reported.

According to the police, the duo had withdrawn around Nepali rupees 600,000 from around 20 ATMs in the past one month.

Police also seized mobile phones, Rs 8,000 cash, a forged ATM card among other materials from their possession.

If convicted, the suspects would face a jail sentence up to five years and a fine equal to the amount they defrauded, police informed.