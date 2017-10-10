Two Indian soldiers injured in Congo attack

The Lubero region lies about 300 km north of Goma, the main town of North Kivu province, where dozens of illegal armed groups control several villages.(Representational Image) The Lubero region lies about 300 km north of Goma, the main town of North Kivu province, where dozens of illegal armed groups control several villages.(Representational Image)

Two Indian soldiers who are part of the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo were injured as they averted an attack by a group of around 30 armed militiamen in the strife-torn African nation.

The attack on the Indian Army’s Lubero post in the troubled province of North Kivu in Congo was carried out by a Mai Mai group which has recently attacked Congolese Army positions. The attack on Friday was a rare frontal assault on UN peacekeeping forces deployed to protect civilians in Congo. Three of the attackers were killed and one was wounded, while the two Indian peacekeepers were injured in the attack.

The Lubero region lies about 300 km north of Goma, the main town of North Kivu province, where dozens of illegal armed groups control several villages and have been at odds with the national government for exploiting mineral resources. India has 2,664 military personnel deployed in the UN mission in Congo.

