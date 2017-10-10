Special Coverage
  • Two Indian soldiers injured in Congo attack

Two Indian soldiers injured in Congo attack

The attack was a rare frontal assault on UN peacekeeping forces deployed to protect civilians in Congo.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:October 10, 2017 4:09 am
indian soldiers in Congo, Congo peace mission, Indian army in UN mission, UN peace army, United nations, congo, congo riots, congo militia, congo news, congo clashes, dr congo, congo conflict, kabila congo, world news, Indian express The Lubero region lies about 300 km north of Goma, the main town of North Kivu province, where dozens of illegal armed groups control several villages.(Representational Image)
Related News

Two Indian soldiers who are part of the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo were injured as they averted an attack by a group of around 30 armed militiamen in the strife-torn African nation.

The attack on the Indian Army’s Lubero post in the troubled province of North Kivu in Congo was carried out by a Mai Mai group which has recently attacked Congolese Army positions. The attack on Friday was a rare frontal assault on UN peacekeeping forces deployed to protect civilians in Congo. Three of the attackers were killed and one was wounded, while the two Indian peacekeepers were injured in the attack.

The Lubero region lies about 300 km north of Goma, the main town of North Kivu province, where dozens of illegal armed groups control several villages and have been at odds with the national government for exploiting mineral resources. India has 2,664 military personnel deployed in the UN mission in Congo.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Express Adda
    Top News
    Oct 09: Latest News