Two Hizbul militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Army and police personnel return to their camps after killing two militants during an encounter in Sopore area of Baramulla district. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) Army and police personnel return to their camps after killing two militants during an encounter in Sopore area of Baramulla district. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a self-styled divisional commander of the outfit, on gunned down by security forces in Sopore township of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the police said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in the Check-e-Brath area of Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation this morning, a police spokesperson said. During searches, the militants who were hiding in the area opened fire on the security personnel, who retaliated, resulting in an encounter.

Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in the gunfight. They were later identified as Pervaiz Ahmad Wani of Galoora Handwara and Naeem Ahmad Najar of Shelpora Brad, Sopore, he said. Wani was the divisional commander of the outfit for north Kashmir.

Two AK assault rifles, three AK magazines, 90 AK rounds, one INSAS rifle, one INSAS magazine, 13 INSAS rounds and other items were seized from the encounter site, the police spokesperson said. He said the two militants were involved in many “anti-national and anti-social activities”.

Wani was involved in serial blasts that targeted mobile towers in the area in 2015, the killing of two police personnel in Handwara market in 2013 and an attack on the Langate police post last year, he said.

