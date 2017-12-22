Two HIV positive women to get engaged at mass wedding of 251 in Surat

Picture for representational purpose (Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy) Picture for representational purpose (Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)

As many as 251 women from across the state will get married at a mass wedding in Surat on Sunday along with the engagement ceremonies of two HIV +ve women. These women are the daughters single mothers. The event, organised by the P P Savani education Trust, will start on Friday, with the mehendi and pithi ceremonies. Five Muslim women and a Christian woman will also be married at the event for which both Muslim and Christian priests will be present to conduct the nikah and the wedding.

Owner of the trust, Mahesh Savani said that they conduct the mass marriage as part of their social responsibility. “I have taken the responsibility as their father. This time real estate developer Sanjay Movaliya is also helping us,” said Savani.

The trust, which runs a chain of schools in Surat, has been arranging such mass marriages of women with single parents since 2012. The expenses are borne by the Sawani trust and Movaliya family. So far, weddings of 2,123 women have been arranged. The girls will also be gifted household items during the marriage as is customary after a wedding.

The trust has also arranged for the accommodation of the brides and grooms, along with their family members at Abrama in Surat. The guests at the wedding will include Padmashri Arunima Sinha, Padmashri Dipa Malik, youngest female pilot Ayesha Aziz, Sadhvi Rutambara and P P Swami Maharaj. Savani added that they have invited all the political big wigs from both the Congress and BJP. “But, till now we have not got any confirmation,” he said.

Apart from the marriage, there will also be a foundation stone laying ceremony for a boys’ ashram school-cum-hostel at Janni Dham in Kamrej on December 24. “There are 42 boys aged between 1 and 16 years residing in the boys’ hostel in Gandhinagar. Some of their sisters are staying here in Surat at Janni Dham,” said Savani.

