Two held in Kerala murder: Cops deny Congress claim, didn’t nab proxy men

The police in Kerala on Monday rejected the Congress’s allegation that real culprits in the murder of a Youth Congress leader had not been arrested, and that the police were acting under pressure of the Left Front government in the state.

While Congress district president Satheeshan Pacheni alleged that CPI(M) has “produced” before police the two youths arrested last night with links to the party “to save someone else”, Kerala Police’s North Zone DGP Rajesh Dewan said real culprits, and not proxy men, have been arrested .

“For the police, evidence is important. Let them (Congress leaders) say what they want. We will take the lead from the arrested persons and unravel the conspiracy angle,’’ Dewan told media in Kannur. Kannur’s Superintendent of Police G Siva Vikram said the arrested duo are directly involved in the crime. “More people are involved in the crime. We are verifying details,” he said.

CPI(M) district secretary P Jayarajan claimed his party has no role in the murder, and if anyone is found involved, the party will not protect him. Youth Congress leader S P Shuhaib was killed near Mattannur, in Kannur district, last Monday. Rijin Raj, 24, and M V Akash, 22, from Thillenkery, near Mattannur, were arrested on Sunday night. The police said they are involved in several criminal cases, and had been arrested in the case of RSS worker P Vineesh’s murder in Thillenkery in 2016. They were out on bail in that case.

Stepping up the attack on ruling CPI(M), former MP and Congress leader K Sudhakaran began a 48-hour strike in front of Kannur district collectorate, while Youth Congress’s Kerala unit chief Dean Kuriakose began an indefinite “satyagraha” in front of the state Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, PTI reports.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ramesh Chennithala demanded an impartial inquiry into Shuhaib’s killing and slammed both CPI(M) and BJP/RSS for their “red and saffron terror”.

According to a video circulating on social media Monday, Akash, one of the suspected accuse arrested Sunday, took part in a rally last year to protest against RSS attacks in Kannur and had purportedly raised violent slogans. The video, posted on Facebook in June 2017, shows him purportedly saying, “No one is born as a man in RSS to touch us (CPM). If anyone has been born, we will throw him into a cow dung pit after hacking his legs and arms. The knife used to kill Vineesh was not thrown in the Arabian Sea, nor has it gathered rust…”

Police sources said the attack on Shuhaib was part of political clashes involving CPI(M) and Congress workers at Edayannur, near Mattannur. “The arrested (duo) has confessed that the assault was executed with connivance of local CPI(M) leaders. They had planned to leave Shuhaib crippled, not dead. He died due to (excessive) loss of blood,’’ a police source said. CPI(M)’s Jayarajan said, “Those who unleash false campaigns against CPI(M) do not see attacks on the party.”

