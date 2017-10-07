Two held in Jammu with 30 kg of poppy

Special Coverage
By: PTI | Jammu | Published:October 7, 2017 1:24 pm
jammu, drug trafficking, 30 kg poppy, poppy peddler arrest, indian express Yesterday, the police stopped a car at Manda for checking and seized 9 kg of poppy from the passenger, a police officer said. (Representational Image)
Two persons have been arrested from different areas of Jammu city and 30 kg of poppy was seized from them, the police said today. Yesterday, the police stopped a car at Manda for checking and seized 9 kg of poppy from the passenger, a police officer said. The man, a native of Pathankot district in Punjab, has been arrested, he said, adding a case has been registered and further investigation is on.

In another incident, the police intercepted a car at Channi here and while searching the vehicle, they seized 21 kg of poppy from the driver, the officer said. The driver, from Kashmir Valley, has been arrested. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, he said.

