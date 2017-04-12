Two held in Delhi for sending drugs abroad

WITH THE arrest of two foreign nationals, including a 71-year-old South African, the Delhi unit of Narcotics Control Bureau claims to have busted an international drug racket involved in sending Methaqualone, commonly called disco biscuits, overseas. NCB officials recovered 14 kg of Methaqualone from the accused.

This is the first such seizure this year, in which the psychotropic substance, used to make medicines in India, was being sent abroad, sources said.

Sources said Methaqualone is in demand in Europe and the US. NCB laid a trap at a hotel based on a tip-off. “We arrested Jan Harm Herbst, 71, and Nigerian national Martin from IGI airport when the latter was about to board a flight to Bengaluru,” said Rajender Pal Singh, Deputy Director General (north). The accused have sent the drug abroad six times.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now