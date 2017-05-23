Two held in connection with UP petrol pump scam

TWO ARRESTS made by a joint team of Thane Police and Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) at Dombivli on Monday hint at a petrol pump racket operating in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). A petrol pump racket was busted by the UP STF last month with the arrests of at least 23 people. The accused inserted chips in petrol vending machines that would manipulate the machines in a way that helped petrol pump owners earn profits illegally. The two persons arrested at Dombivli where the ones who supplied the chips, police sources said.

Thane police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said they have arrested Vivek Shette and Avinash Naik, both well-educated and having a technical background. “While Shette had a company at Dombivli, Naik had a security company at Pune. They were the ones who had provided the chips that would be used by the petrol pumps to manipulate the readings of the petrol dispensing machines,” the commissioner said. The accused have been handed over to the UP STF team.

An officer said they suspect a similar racket is active in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane. “We have already contacted a team from the weights and measures department that is responsible for ensuring no tampering of machines takes place. A joint team will soon be checking on a few leads that we have,” an officer said.

He added the probe was at an early stage and refused to reveal more details. A senior officer supervising the weights and measures department confirmed that they were working with the Thane police and would provide them with staff members as and when required.

Explaining how the racket worked, an officer said that “wonder chips” were installed at petrol dispensing machines at several pumps across UP.

Once installed in a machine, the chip reduces the output by nearly 10 percent. The officer added that the chip is linked to a remote control that sets the limit. “So, basically while the display on the petrol vending machine will show that 1 litre has been filled in your vehicle, it actually would have dispensed around 940 – 970 ml petrol. The petrol pump owner stands to gain 50 ml of petrol for every 1 litre dispensed,” the officer said.

Several petrol pumps across UP had been sealed after it was found that the machines had been tampered with in a similar manner. Those arrested in the scam included four petrol pump owners and an electrician who had installed these chips in the machines.

