Two held in Amroha on complaint of forcible conversion

TWO PEOPLE were arrested and an FIR registered against them in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly forcing people to undergo conversion, hurting sentiments of Hindus, and for abusing Hindu Gods.

The FIR, lodged at Hasanpur police station on Saturday evening, also includes three unidentified people, who are at large.

The arrested duo was identified as Maan Singh (40) and Brahmanand (30). The police said they are yet to identify the others.

According to the complaint by Shivkumar Singh, who claims to be an RSS member and is a resident of Rajpoot Colony in the area, the five accused gathered locals on the pretext of informing them about “social issues and awakening”, but later allegedly started talking against Hindus. The five allegedly claimed to be Christian missionaries, and that they wanted to convert the locals to Christianity, according to the complainant.

“They said that with money funded from abroad, these people (locals) can lead a better life if they convert to Christianity. They abused Hinduism, Hindu Gods and used objectionable language while trying to lure people for conversion,” Singh alleged.

“They also used objectionable language for CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi,” he said.

Singh did not give details, or a number, but claimed that some families in the locality “fell into their trap” and have converted to Christianity.

“I had information about these people advertising conversion for long — for the last one year, at least. On Saturday, I called some friends and caught them red-handed. Then I filed an FIR against them,” Singh said.

Hasanpur SHO Devendra Kumar Singh said that an FIR was registered on Saturday under IPC Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting religion or religious beliefs) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language, etc).

“Maan Singh is from Delhi and was staying in the area for the last few days. Brahmanand is a local resident,” the SHO said.

