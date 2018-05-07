Two held for violence on AMU campus, exams postponed

At a protest on Thursday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File) At a protest on Thursday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File)

Two persons were on Sunday arrested in connection with the violence on Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus over Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait on May 2. Aligarh SSP Ajay Kumar Sahni identified the two people arrested on Sunday as Amit Goswami and Yogesh Vashney. Javed Khan, Station House Officer, Civil Lines, said that Vashney belonged to the Hindu Jagran Manch. Goswami identifies himself as a right-wing Hindu leader.

The students of AMU had alleged in their FIR that around 25 youths, who belonged to the Hindu Yuva Vahini, tried to enter the campus on May 2. AMU students have been protesting outside the campus for the last five days demanding the arrest of people who had allegedly stormed into the campus and assaulted students. The students had also alleged that policemen injured more than 12 students in lathicharge on the same day. Meanwhile, a university spokesperson said the examinations for the 2017-18 session will start from May 12. The exams were earlier scheduled to begin from May 7.

