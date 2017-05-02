Two held for uploading ‘nilgai’ picture

The Rajasthan police have arrested two people, including one minor, for uploading a photo of a dead nilgai (blue bull) on social media. “The photo had gone viral here recently and a complaint was brought to us on April 29 following which we lodged an FIR the same day,” said station house officer Narendar Jain. “Prima facie, the minor clicked the photograph of Irshad with the head of the nilgai. There may have been others with them in the hunt. We are still investigating.’’

The two have been booked under IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 153 (promoting enmity between different groups) and under the Information Technology Act. Jain said the minor has been sent to a juvenile home.

The complainant, Narendra Sharma, 30, a former corporator, has alleged that Irshad and others slaughtered a cow in Chandlai village and clicked photographs with its severed head about 10 days ago. “Subsequently, they shared it on WhatsApp with an intention of hurting the sentiments of Hindus…. It also hurt my sentiments when I got to know about it.” Jain said that whether the animal was a nilgai or a cow was part of the investigation.

