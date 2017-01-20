Two held for smuggling gold worth Rs 32 lakh at IGI airport

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly smuggling into the country gold worth about Rs 32 lakh at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here.The accused were intercepted after their arrival yesterday from Dubai by customs officials.

Six pieces of gold bars weighing about 1.2 kg valued at Rs 32.49 lakh were recovered from the passengers, a press release issued today by the Customs said.The gold was concealed in their luggage trolleys, it said, adding that the accused have been arrested.