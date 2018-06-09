Gurgaon: Two held for shooting at HR head of Japanese firm

Both men had been named in the FIR registered regarding the incident at Bilaspur police station Thursday. Both men had been named in the FIR registered regarding the incident at Bilaspur police station Thursday.

A day after the Human Resource (HR) head at a Japanese firm in Gurgaon was shot at, two people have been arrested for the crime, said police, adding that further investigation is on to apprehend any others who may have been involved.

“We have arrested two persons, Jogender and Dayachand. They will be produced in court today, and we will take them into police remand for further questioning,” said Sandeep Khirwar, CP, Gurgaon. Both men had been named in the FIR registered regarding the incident at Bilaspur police station Thursday. The victim, Dinesh Kumar Sharma (50), is the HR head at Mitsuba Corporation.

