Two held for raping, trying to kill 15-year-old in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Police have arrested two men for allegedly raping a teenaged girl and then trying to kill her by running their bike over her. The 15-year old victim, who ended up with a fractured spine, is being treated at the SMS hospital. Her condition, according to doctors, is serious.

The incident took place at a village in Churu’s Bidasar block on December 24, but it only came to light Tuesday when the parents of the victim filed an FIR with district police.

The police then arrested the victim’s two neighbours, Rakesh (22) and his relative Naresh (26), on charges of kidnapping, rape and attempt to murder. “The incident happened on the intervening night of December 24 and 25. The parents approached us on January 2. Before that, they tried to get her treated at three different places,” Churu SP Rahul Barhat told The Indian Express. “The FIR was filed on January 2 and we arrested the accused on January 3.”

According to the statement given to the police by the victim’s father, the girl was studying at her house when the two boys forcibly picked her up around 11 pm. They then took her to an isolated spot and raped her. When she said she would tell her mother, the boys beat her up, ran their bike over her and left her for dead. Later that night, around 3 am, Rakesh’s father Mangilal, who manages a school in the neighbourhood, called the victim’s mother to his house where he had brought the girl.

According to police, Mangilal accompanied the victim’s mother to a hospital. The victim’s father works in Gujarat and was away at the time of the incident.

“The girl is conscious but her condition is serious. There are injuries to her spine, wrists and near her eyes,” SMS hospital superintendent Man Prakash Sharma told journalists on Wednesday.

Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf and state women’s commission chairperson Suman Sharma visited the victim at the hospital on Wednesday and assured free treatment.

Opposition Congress has slammed the Vasundhara Raje government over the deteriorating law and order situation. “It is an inhuman act. Over the last three years, crimes against women have surged rapidly, giving the state a bad name,” state party chief Sachin Pilot said. “Such a situation, in spite of a woman Chief Minister, shows that she has been unable to deal with the rise in crimes against women,” he added.