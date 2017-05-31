Two held for ‘helping’ Pakistanis get Aadhaar cards

Police said the Pakistanis had been allegedly staying in India illegally Police said the Pakistanis had been allegedly staying in India illegally

The Karnataka government on Tuesday suspended a doctor and an employee attached with Jayanagara General Hospital in Bengaluru for allegedly helping three Pakistani nationals get Aadhaar cards. The action against Dr Nagalakshmamma and T H Ravi Kumar came a day the two were arrested for allegedly attesting duplicate documents as genuine that helped the three get the cards.

The police had registered a case against the two on Saturday based on Unique Identification Authority of India deputy director Ashok Lenin’s complaint. Police said that the two have been taken into police for further probe to find out whether they had done attestations for others too for money.

The Pakistanis, Khasif Shamshuddin, 30, Kiron Gulam Ali, 25, Sameera Abdul Rehman, 25, were arrested along with Sameera’s Indian husband Mohammed Sihad, 30, who is from Kerala, on May 25. Police said the Pakistanis had been allegedly staying in India illegally. Sihab was arrested for allegedly helping them.

