Two held for drug peddling

Two persons were arrested for drug peddling and 12 gm smack and 1.2 kg ganja was recovered from their possession on Monday night. The accused Urwinder Singh, alias Honey of Sector 40, was arrested from Sector 31. Police said 12 gm smack was recovered from his possession. Sonu of Sector 52 was arrested from the light point of Sector 51/52. About 1.2 gm ganja was recovered from him.

Police have started the investigation. The two were produced in a local court and sent to judicial custody.