Two held for cheating woman of Rs 27,000

TWO EMPLOYEES of Mamta Domestic Bureau in Delhi were arrested on Thursday for cheating a woman of Rs 27,000 on the pretext of providing her a maid. The cheating took place this January. The accused have been identified as Aryan Kumar and Nirmala Devi. The owner of the bureau, Shiv Kumar, is still at large. The complainant, who runs a coaching institute, contacted the bureau’s owner Shiv for a maid at her house after reading about the bureau in an advertisement. Shiv agreed to provide a maid charging Rs 27,000.

The victim accepted the offer and Shiv sent one of the agents, Aryan, along with the maid, Nirmala, at her house. Police said the woman paid Rs 27,000 to Aryan and Nirmala started working as a maid at the complainant’s place. On the next day of her work, Nirmala disappeared from the woman’s house in Sector 35 and also switched off her cell phone.

Inspector Nasib Singh, SHO of Sector 36 police station, said, “We received the complaint and put the cell phone of the agent, Aryan, under surveillance. Initially, it was switched off and when it got activated, we made a call demanding a maid for a house. Aryan agreed to come to Chandigarh and as soon as he landed at ISBT-43 with Nirmala, we caught them.”

While Nirmala has been sent to 14 days’ judicial custody, Aryan was remanded in two days’ police custody. Also, a case has been registered at Sector 36 police station.