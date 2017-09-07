Two Gujarat cops booked for custodial death of a tribal

Kodarbhai Gamar’s family at Kotda village. (Express Photo by Satish Jha) Kodarbhai Gamar’s family at Kotda village. (Express Photo by Satish Jha)

Nearly four months after a tribal man died in police custody following his arrest on suspicion of killing a bullock, Kheroj police in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat on Wednesday registered an FIR against two policemen. Sub-Inspector Alpesh Rabari and Constable Bhaveshbhai have been booked for murder and under the provisions of atrocities prevention Act, following a complaint lodged by the son of the victim who alleged that Kodarbhai Gamar, who was in his sixties, was brutally beaten up in police custody that led to his death.

In April, Kodarbhai Gamar, a resident of Kotda village, was picked up by Khorej police along with three others for allegedly slaughtering a bullock and was booked under the newly implemented cow protection law that has provision of life imprisonment. Kodarbhai’s family alleged that he was beaten up in full public view in the village and near the police station. His eldest son Bhemabha said that the post-mortem report also suggested that his father died of injuries on his head and other parts of the body. According to senior police officers, the post-mortem report confirmed that Kodarbhai was brutally beaten up in police custody. They said that the report revealed that head injuries and excessive bleeding caused Kodarbhai’s death.

Meanwhile, at Kotda, the tribal-dominated village bordering Rajasthan, Kodarbhai’s wife Santaben was inconsolable. “Even if he did something wrong who gave the right to the policemen to kill him. We are Dungari Bhill tribals and we worship cows and its progeny. So how can you blame us for killing them,” she said.

The Gamars have at least a dozen cows and buffaloes. “We have only about five bighas of land. We mostly grow cotton which is not enough to feed all of us,” said Bhemabhai.

