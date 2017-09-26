Two Garo National Liberation Army ultras surrender before police in Meghalaya

Only in Express
The duo from the 6th batch of the outfit have been identified as Chanchan G Momin (22) of Rapdikgre and Challang C Marak (21) of Adugre surrendered today in front of the acting Superintendent of Police, Ringrang TG Momin.

By: PTI | Tura | Updated: September 26, 2017 12:48 am
Two close aides of the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) chief, Sohan D Shira, surrendered with arms today at the Williamnagar in East Garo Hills district. The duo from the 6th batch of the outfit have been identified as Chanchan G Momin (22) of Rapdikgre and Challang C Marak (21) of Adugre surrendered today in front of the acting Superintendent of Police, Ringrang TG Momin.

“They stated that the as it was getting very difficult in the jungle to survive due to continued operations, they laid down arms. They also said that none of the cadres of the outfit wanted to remain with him (Sohan) anymore and were only looking for an opportunity to flee from the outfit,” said Ringrang. The duo surrendered with a pistol and a revolver.

