Two from Ryan school’s management arrested

Barun Thakur, the boy’s father, outside Supreme Court, Monday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Barun Thakur, the boy’s father, outside Supreme Court, Monday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Three days after a Class II student of Ryan International School, Bhondsi, was murdered inside the school washroom, allegedly by a bus conductor, Gurgaon Police started holding officials accountable for the “lapses”, arresting the regional head and the human resources head of the Ryan International Group of Institutions on Sunday night.

“Two persons of the school management, namely Francis Thomas, the regional head of the group, and Jeyus Thomas, the HR head, were arrested late Sunday night,” confirmed Gurgaon Police PRO Ravinder Kumar.

Police said both officials were arrested under Section 75 (care and protection) of the Juvenile Justice Act, which was added on Sunday after a three-member sub-committee, formed by the district administration to investigate the incident, found that the school had defaulted on several counts.

The report of the sub-committee was also submitted to Deputy Commissioner, Vinay Pratap Singh, on Monday, and forwarded to the Director of the Department of Secondary Education. “The committee found several lapses in the arrangements made by the school. There were not enough CCTV cameras, there were no separate toilets for support staff like drivers and conductors, the toilets for students were found to be unsafe, the boundary wall was broken in some places, there was no ramp, fire extinguishers were found to have crossed their expiry dates, and the support staff employed at the school had not been verified by the police,” said Singh.

“The report has been forwarded to the Department of Secondary Education so that the matter can be investigated according to the Haryana School Education Act and Rules,” he added. Even as the two arrested members of the management were produced in court Monday and remanded in two-day police custody, a team of two police officers from Gurgaon departed for Mumbai. Gurgaon Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khirwar said, “We have sent a team to Mumbai to study the organisational structure and scrutinise its records. If need be, people will be questioned and arrested accordingly.”

Sunday night also saw the suspension of an SHO, following a lathicharge outside the school Sunday morning, which left several protesters, including journalists, injured. Inspector Arun, SHO of Sadar police station, has been suspended,” said Kumar.

