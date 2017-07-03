Latest News
Two fishermen feared drowned in Mumbai

"We got information at around 8.30 am that a small fishing boat carrying two persons had sunk," a police officer from DB Marg police station said

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:July 3, 2017 8:16 pm
Two fishermen are feared to have drowned after their boat sank in the sea off Girgaum beach in south Mumbai today. “We got information at around 8.30 am that a small fishing boat carrying two persons had sunk,” a police officer from DB Marg police station said. A Coast Guard helicopter was pressed into service for search, but the two men — whose identity isn’t known yet –couldn’t be located, he said.

