Two fishermen drown, one go missing as boats get trapped in rough sea off Amreli coast

TWO FISHERMEN were killed, seven others were rescued while one went missing after their boats were trapped in sea currents off Jafrabad coast in Amreli in the early hours of Monday. The first incident was reported off Katpar coast in Mahuva taluka of Bhavnagar. Pipavav marine police said that eight fishermen on board fishing trawler Bhatwati Prasad set sail from Jafrabad port at around 4:30 pm on Sunday. But they dropped anchor of Katpar coast at around 8:30 pm due to rough sea and strong winds. “But the sea and weather worsened and all of a sudden our boat overturned and we all fell overboard,” Manu Bambhaniya told Pipavav marine police on Tuesday.

After the trawler overturned, Manu Bambhaniya and fellow fishermen—Chetan Shiyal, his brother Dipak, Vinod Baraiya, Yogesh Solanki, Dhaval Vansh and Chana Shiyal—started floating in the sea. Police said that Manu, Kishan, Dipak, Vinod and Yogesh were rescued by a tugboat which was operating in the area. The rescued five fishermen were brought to Pipavav port by Indian Coast Guard at 1:30 AM on Monday but the other three had remained missing.

“Late on Monday evening, fishermen of Jafrabad who were helping in search and rescue operation managed to rescue Dhaval who kept on swimming for more than 17 hours. Dhaval, who is 21-year-old also kept Chetan’s body afloat all this while and helped salvage it eventually. But Chana is still missing and efforts are on to rescue him,” Pipavav marine police sub-inspector Vijayrajsinh Zala told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

Police said that the trawler Bhagwati Prasad belonged to one Kanaiyalal Solanki of Jafrabad while the tug, which rescued five fishermen was on its way to Surat but had dropped anchor off Katpar coast due to rough weather. In another incident, fishermen Mohan Solanki drowned after allegedly falling overboard Sagarbala trawler while operating around nine nautical miles off Jafrabad late on Monday night. Solanki’s son Shailesh told Jafrabad marine police that his father was at the wheel of Sagarbala while he and other six other fishermen were asleep. “The sea turned rough and wewere awakened by shouts of my father. When we woke up at around 10:30 pm, my father was not on board the boat and waters suggested that some other boat had passed by Sagarbala. We also discovered that a fishing net had trapped in the propeller of our boat. We contacted Sagarbala owner Babu Bariaya who in turn requested other boats for rescuing my father,” Shailesh told police.

Jafrabad PSI Zala said that Moha’s dead body was fished out from sea by other fishermen at 9 am on Tuesday.

